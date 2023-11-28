Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

‘Zoom fatigue’ may impact brain and heart, study says

A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the heart in education settings.

In a small study, 35 students attended lectures at a University in Austria.

Half attended a 50-minute lecture through video conferencing. The following week, they attended a lecture in person.

The other half of the class started with in-person, then switched to online.

The electrical activity of their brains and hearts was monitored. They also took surveys on their fatigue and mood levels.

Participants reported feeling drowsy and “fed up” while participating in the videoconference. The brain and heart activity backed that up.

The study was published in the journal “Scientific Reports.”

The researchers say the study shows the physical toll of video conferencing and they say it suggests videoconference should be a complement to face-to-face interaction, but not a substitute.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash
It's the longest trend at the pump since the summer of 2022, according to one analyst.
Gas prices tumble for 10th straight week

Latest News

A string of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns.
Suspect armed with stun gun steals French bulldog, caught on camera
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court in Los Angeles, Oct. 4 2022....
Celebrities, politicians among those named in sex abuse suits filed under NY’s Adult Survivors Act
Arkansas State University Student Philanthropy Council is hosting its biggest fundraiser of...
A day helping college students in need
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on...
Nov. 28: What you need to know