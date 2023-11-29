Football Friday Night
#7 Duke visits Arkansas following Mark’s 34 point game

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Duke Blue Devils (5-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. CST (ESPN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Tramon Mark scored 34 points in Arkansas’ 87-72 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Razorbacks are 3-1 in home games. Arkansas is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Devils play their first true road game after going 5-1 to start the season. Duke leads the ACC with 41.0 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 11.7.

Arkansas makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Duke averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 15.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for Arkansas.

Jared McCain averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Filipowski is averaging 18.8 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Duke.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

