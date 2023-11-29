A-State women’s basketball uses strong second half to pull away from UAPB

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51-28 in the second half, beating the Golden Lions 85-65 at First National Bank Arena Tuesday night.

The Red Wolves (3-2) got off to a strong start, ending the first quarter on a 9-0 run to go ahead 22-13, but the Lions (1-6) took the lead to the locker room after outscoring A-State 24-12 in the second quarter.

A-State won the third quarter 29-12 and didn’t look back. A big reason why: Second-chance buckets. The Red Wolves had 17 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds, reeling in 18 more boards on the night.

“Big time win for us, for them to go up three at the half and for me to challenge my team the way I challenged my team at the half, and for them to come out and dominate in the second half, is big time for us,” head coach Destinee Rogers said. “I know what this team is capable of, I know what they can do... they came and responded and took care of business.”

Izzy Higginbottom made just five field goals but finished with a game-high 22 points after going 10-11 from the charity stripe. Guards Lauryn Pendleton (15 points) and Mailyn Wilkerson (12 points) combined for 27 points and five triples. Melodie Kapinga added 11 points and 9 rebounds in 19 minutes of game action.

“I think the biggest adjustment was our defense,” Higginbottom said. “Letting our defense carry over to our offense instead of trying to find our rhythm on the offensive end. We knew we had to be better on the defensive end.”

“This win is huge, it also builds my confidence coming back from [an ACL surgery],” Kapinga said. “It helps me move in the right direction as well.”

Next up for Arkansas State is their final road game of 2023. The Red Wolves will face Kansas City (2-5) on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m. on the Summit League Network.

