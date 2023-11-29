American Lung Association Brief: Arkansas has among highest rates of COPD in the country

JONESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - November is COPD Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness, take action, and help make a difference in the lives of people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The disease, which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema, is long-term, and progressive and makes it hard to breathe.

There is currently no cure for COPD, but the disease is treatable.

As the month comes to a close, the American Lung Association is driving attention to its recently released COPD State Briefs, which include data about prevention, diagnosis, health outcomes, and treatment of the disease for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The State Briefs found that Arkansas has one of the highest COPD prevalence rates in the country.

Nationally, approximately 5 percent of adults, or 12.5 million people, are living with COPD in Arkansas:

223,174 adults have been diagnosed with COPD

The COPD prevalence rate is 9.6 percent

2,338 people die each year from COPD

The annual cost of COPD treatment is $295 million

202,540 days of work are lost each year due to COPD

“Unfortunately, here in Arkansas, we face a higher burden of COPD, but together, we can work to help prevent COPD and support our community members living with the disease to live longer and more active lives,” said Laura Turner, senior manager of advocacy for Arkansas at the American Lung Association.

“The new COPD State Briefs also examine key indicators for COPD in Arkansas, such as air quality, tobacco use, education, income level, and vaccination rate, which can help us determine where to focus our prevention efforts and help those most impacted by the disease.”

The Lung Association recommends the following actions to reduce the burden of COPD in Arkansas:

Use a validated COPD screening tool for people who may be at risk of COPD or reporting symptoms

Confirm a COPD diagnosis using spirometry, especially in primary care

Use evidence-based tobacco prevention and cessation services;

Promote recommended vaccinations

Recommend pulmonary rehabilitation, COPD education, and a COPD Action Plan

Arkansas is one of 11 states with the highest COPD rates and highest burden in the country.

The other states are Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Maine, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia.

COPD prevalence rates range from 3.7 percent in Hawaii to 13.6 percent in West Virginia.

The goal of the COPD State Briefs is to raise awareness for COPD and empower public health and healthcare professionals to take actionable steps to prevent the onset of illness, reduce health inequities, set goals for earlier diagnosis, and ensure clinical guidelines are used to manage and treat COPD.

The COPD State Briefs were created with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Learn more and view the COPD State Briefs at Lung.org/COPD-briefs.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.