Arkansas families recognized for over 100 years of farming service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Thirty-six Arkansas farms, all owned by the same family, are receiving recognition.

According to our content partner, KATV, all of the farms, located across 25 counties in the state, were recognized by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Department of Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward as having at least 10 acres of farmland owned by the same family of at least 100 years.

“A country that can’t feed itself, fuel itself, and clothe itself can’t survive. That’s why it’s so important to thank and support our farmers,” Sanders said. “[I was] honored to join the newest inductees to Arkansas’ Century Farm Program. These 36 families have farmed the same land for over a century.”

The Century Farm Program was established in 2012, highlighting the contributions of the families to Arkansas’ agricultural industry.

