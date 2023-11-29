Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas families recognized for over 100 years of farming service

Thirty-six Arkansas farms, all owned by the same family, are receiving recognition.
Thirty-six Arkansas farms, all owned by the same family, are receiving recognition.(Sara Huckabee Sanders)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Thirty-six Arkansas farms, all owned by the same family, are receiving recognition.

According to our content partner, KATV, all of the farms, located across 25 counties in the state, were recognized by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Department of Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward as having at least 10 acres of farmland owned by the same family of at least 100 years.

“A country that can’t feed itself, fuel itself, and clothe itself can’t survive. That’s why it’s so important to thank and support our farmers,” Sanders said. “[I was] honored to join the newest inductees to Arkansas’ Century Farm Program. These 36 families have farmed the same land for over a century.

The Century Farm Program was established in 2012, highlighting the contributions of the families to Arkansas’ agricultural industry.

For more information, you can visit KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper is under investigation in Jackson County.
ASP investigates crash involving state trooper
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
False emails are being sent out requesting payment for Failure to appear charges issued by...
Email scam seeks payments for failure to appear citations to avoid contempt of court
Organized retail crime is increasing every day in America, especially in the Natural State.
Arkansas ranks 20th state in the country most impacted by retail theft
November is COPD Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness, take action, and help make a...
American Lung Association Brief: Arkansas has among highest rates of COPD in the country