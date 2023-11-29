Arkansas hires Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A very familiar face is returning to the Razorbacks.

ESPN was first to report that Bobby Petrino will be hired as Arkansas offensive coordinator. The Razorbacks made the move official Wednesday afternoon.

Petrino was head coach from 2008 to 2011, guiding the Hogs to 34 wins and 3 bowl appearances (2010 Liberty Bowl, 2011 Sugar Bowl, 2012 Cotton Bowl). Arkansas won 10 games in 2010, the 2011 squad won 11 games and finished #5 in the AP poll. Petrino was fired in 2012 after scandal.

In recent seasons, he’s been head coach at Western Kentucky, Louisville, and Missouri State. Petrino spent 2023 as Texas A&M offensive coordinator. The Aggies averaged 34 points per game, good for 25th in FBS.

Petrino developed future pro quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Ryan Mallett, Tyler Wilson, and Jake Plummer to name a few.

