Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas ranks 20th state in the country most impacted by retail theft

Organized retail crime is increasing every day in America, especially in the Natural State.
Organized retail crime is increasing every day in America, especially in the Natural State.(WAFB)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Organized retail crime is increasing every day in America, especially in the Natural State.

According to the National Retail Federation, retailers felt that organized retail crime (ORC) was a higher priority in 2023 than in 2022, at 78.1%.

According to a Forbes Advisor report, all 50 states were analyzed, with Arkansas ranking 20 on the list of states most impacted by ORC.

Highlights from the report are listed below:

  • Washington state ranks as the state the most impacted by retail crime, and Wyoming is the state the least impacted.
  • The state with the highest average total value of stolen goods per capita ($430) is Pennsylvania.
  • North Dakota has the highest retail theft index rate in our study, accounting for 71% more retail crime than expected based on the state’s share of the U.S. population.
  • Three of the five states that are the least impacted by retail crime are located in the South, namely Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama.
  • The nation’s capital (D.C.) saw the most instances of a larceny theft in 2022, averaging 2,829 instances per 100,000 residents.

Six metrics were used in the study, including retail theft relative to population, the total value of stolen goods, and larceny theft rates.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

Latest News

K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
False emails are being sent out requesting payment for Failure to appear charges issued by...
Email scam seeks payments for failure to appear citations to avoid contempt of court
November is COPD Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness, take action, and help make a...
American Lung Association Brief: Arkansas has among highest rates of COPD in the country
Thirty-six Arkansas farms, all owned by the same family, are receiving recognition.
Arkansas families recognized for over 100 years of farming service