Arkansas ranks 20th state in the country most impacted by retail theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Organized retail crime is increasing every day in America, especially in the Natural State.

According to the National Retail Federation, retailers felt that organized retail crime (ORC) was a higher priority in 2023 than in 2022, at 78.1%.

According to a Forbes Advisor report, all 50 states were analyzed, with Arkansas ranking 20 on the list of states most impacted by ORC.

Highlights from the report are listed below:

Washington state ranks as the state the most impacted by retail crime, and Wyoming is the state the least impacted.

The state with the highest average total value of stolen goods per capita ($430) is Pennsylvania.

North Dakota has the highest retail theft index rate in our study, accounting for 71% more retail crime than expected based on the state’s share of the U.S. population.

Three of the five states that are the least impacted by retail crime are located in the South, namely Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama.

The nation’s capital (D.C.) saw the most instances of a larceny theft in 2022, averaging 2,829 instances per 100,000 residents.

Six metrics were used in the study, including retail theft relative to population, the total value of stolen goods, and larceny theft rates.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.