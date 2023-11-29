Arkansas Service Paws helps those suffering from PTSD

Football Friday Night
A new comfort for military veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is becoming available.(Sydney Cook)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - More military veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder are turning to four-legged friends for comfort.

According to our content partner, KATV, service dogs have become great companions to many Arkansas veterans suffering from the disorder.

Arkansas Service Paws, based in Ward, Arkansas, is an organization brought about to help veterans via their four-legged friends.

Kenneth Hoffman, an Arkansas veteran suffering from PTSD, is benefitting from the organization with his furry helper, Robin.

“It comforts me very much,” Hoffman said. “It’s just nice. Having a companion. There’s something out there for everybody. Seek it out and see what works best for you. This is what’s working best for me so far.”

If you or someone you know suffers from PTSD, click here to find more information and how Arkansas Service Paws may help you.

You can read more by visiting KATV’s website.

