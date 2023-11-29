Arkansas Service Paws helps those suffering from PTSD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - More military veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder are turning to four-legged friends for comfort.

Arkansas Service Paws, based in Ward, Arkansas, is an organization brought about to help veterans via their four-legged friends.

Kenneth Hoffman, an Arkansas veteran suffering from PTSD, is benefitting from the organization with his furry helper, Robin.

“It comforts me very much,” Hoffman said. “It’s just nice. Having a companion. There’s something out there for everybody. Seek it out and see what works best for you. This is what’s working best for me so far.”

