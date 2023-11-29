Arkansas State OL Mehki Butler named to PFF College Team of the Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is earning national accolades.
Arkansas State junior offensive lineman Mehki Butler landed on the Pro Football Focus College Team of the Week.
The junior was the highest graded left guard in the nation. Butler played all 73 snaps against Marshall, only allowing 1 QB pressure. The Nebraska native earned a 84 grade in pass block and a 76 grade in run block.
Butler has been a consistent presence for the pack in the trenches. He appeared in all 12 games for the Red Wolves in 2022 and all 12 games in 2023. He was a 2020 NJCAA All-American at Iowa Western before transferring to Arkansas State.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.