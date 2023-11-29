Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper is under investigation in Jackson County.
ASP investigates crash involving state trooper
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff Police ask for public’s help finding a missing teen
Crews are currently working to restore an internet outage reported in the Jonesboro and...
Crews work to restore internet outage
A judge found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Josh Jackson of Horseshoe Bend with theft...
Former council member accused of stealing from citizens

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
FILE - Hall of Fame Inductees, Hall & Oates, John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press...
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of ‘ultimate partnership betrayal’ in plan to sell stake in business
The multi-million-dollar expansion will allow the high school to have its own cafeteria...
Batesville School District breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion
The Arkansas Department of Transportation cut the ribbon on its new bridge that will replace...
Community celebrates ribbon cutting of new bridge
Ribbon cutting for new bridge over Spring River
Ribbon cutting for new bridge over Spring River