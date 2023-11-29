Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Batesville School District breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County School District broke ground on a new expansion on Wednesday.

Batesville School District hosted a celebration of the work that has begun on its new high school cafeteria and fine arts facility.

The multi-million-dollar expansion will allow the high school to have its own cafeteria instead of sharing with the Jr. High School like it’s currently doing.

Fine arts programs like choir, band, performing arts, and more will also have additional classroom space.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester said overall, the school was beginning to need space in general.

“We’ve been growing. We’ve grown about 500-660 kids in last 6-7 years, so we’ve needed the space, but also the update,” Dr. Hester explained.

In 2021, the district put a millage increase on the ballot that would help pay for the addition.

In addition to the failed millage increase, the school also faced issues with inflation, cost increases, and more.

Despite the setbacks, Dr. Hester said thanks to the hard work of school board members and administrators, the project is finally a reality.

“Those are always challenges to be able to get folks to consider a tax raise. That was defeated. Our board said we had to get this done, so we paired it down to what we needed to have. We were able to refinance and through their conservative approach to saving, we’ve saved around $10 million,” Dr. Hester added.

While a specific date for when the addition will be finished is unknown, the school hopes to have it open by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper is under investigation in Jackson County.
ASP investigates crash involving state trooper
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff Police ask for public’s help finding a missing teen
Crews are currently working to restore an internet outage reported in the Jonesboro and...
Crews work to restore internet outage
A judge found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Josh Jackson of Horseshoe Bend with theft...
Former council member accused of stealing from citizens

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation cut the ribbon on its new bridge that will replace...
Community celebrates ribbon cutting of new bridge
Ribbon cutting for new bridge over Spring River
Ribbon cutting for new bridge over Spring River
An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child...
Sleep-related infant deaths in Missouri are on the rise, annual report finds