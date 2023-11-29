Football Friday Night
City of Jonesboro upholds controversial termination of JPD employee amidst public outcry

Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Chris Carter
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) — The city of Jonesboro stood firm on the recent termination of Senior Video Analyst Rachel Anderson from the Jonesboro Police Department.

In a letter sent to Anderson, and provided to K8 News by her, the city’s Chief Operating Officer, Tony Thomas, wrote that after reviewing audio files and documents, he believed Police Chief Rick Elliott’s termination of Anderson was “consistent with the policies and procedure of the City of Jonesboro.”

Anderson, who worked at the department for five years, was fired on November 14, 2023, following her vocal opposition to a $17.5 million bond issue supported by Mayor Harold Copenhaver during a city meeting on November 7.

The termination has become the focal point of a heated debate over freedom of speech, transparency, and the perceived consequences of expressing dissent within the ranks of public organizations.

During the public hearing, Anderson argued against the proposed bond issue, specifically voicing her concerns about creating a new E911 Dispatch and Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC). Despite Mayor Copenhaver’s acknowledgment of her comments with “Duly noted,” the fallout from Anderson’s dissent unfolded in the days that followed.

Police Chief Rick Elliott, in a disciplinary letter, cited violations of city handbook policies and JPD regulations as the primary reasons for Anderson’s termination. The letter emphasized that her actions had eroded the city’s trust and confidence in her role, leading to her immediate dismissal.

City Councilman L.J. Bryant, however, commended Anderson’s conduct during the meeting, highlighting her factual presentation and the absence of personal attacks. Bryant expressed disappointment at the decision, characterizing Anderson as an outstanding employee and cautioning against punitive measures based on political beliefs.

The controversy escalated when Anderson, in her appeal, pointed out alleged discrepancies in the policies she was accused of violating. She argued that her termination was unjust and raised concerns about the city’s commitment to freedom of speech and transparency. Anderson invoked the Arkansas Whistleblower Act, claiming that her actions were in good faith to ensure the responsible expenditure of public funds.

READ: Rachel Anderson’s appeal letter to the city

Despite the public outcry and Bryant’s call for an impartial inquiry, city officials, including communication director Bill Campbell, maintained that the city attorney’s office had thoroughly reviewed and deemed the decision appropriate. Campbell dismissed Bryant’s call for an independent investigation as “performative,” stating that the city attorney’s office, being elected and independent, had already conducted a comprehensive review.

Anderson, who told K8 News several businesses have reached out in support of her, has hired an attorney.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

