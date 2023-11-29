Football Friday Night
Committee rejects restricted funds resolution for capital improvement and community projects

A Jonesboro committee turned down a resolution that would allocate funding for several projects around town.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro committee turned down a resolution that would allocate funding for several projects around town.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Council Committee considered a resolution that would appropriate American Rescue Plan Act funds and excess reserves for capital improvement and community projects.

If passed, the resolution would have created restricted fund accounts for several projects including street projects and park improvements.

The committee vote was 3-3 with the committee chair breaking the tie by voting not to send it to full council.

