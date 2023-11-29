Crash shuts down I-55

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.

According to IDriveArkansas.com, the crash is located at mile marker 50.1 north of Osceola.

All northbound lanes are at a standstill as of 2:30 p.m.

A Blytheville viewer stuck in the traffic told K8 News that a rescue helicopter and numerous ambulances were on the scene.

