Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crash shuts down I-55

A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.

According to IDriveArkansas.com, the crash is located at mile marker 50.1 north of Osceola.

All northbound lanes are at a standstill as of 2:30 p.m.

A Blytheville viewer stuck in the traffic told K8 News that a rescue helicopter and numerous ambulances were on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper is under investigation in Jackson County.
ASP investigates crash involving state trooper
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff Police ask for public’s help finding a missing teen
Crews are currently working to restore an internet outage reported in the Jonesboro and...
Crews work to restore internet outage
A judge found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Josh Jackson of Horseshoe Bend with theft...
Former council member accused of stealing from citizens

Latest News

A look at the shuttle bus that will be driving around Trumann this new year.
Public transportation coming to Trumann
The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police investigation underway on Hernando de Soto bridge
The highway patrol said most crashes involving wildlife and an offroad vehicle usually occur...
Highway patrol warning off-road drivers to watch for wildlife
A family in Bono getting the car packed and ready to go for a trip to see family.
Drivers hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving