Email scam seeks payments for failure to appear citations to avoid contempt of court

JONESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - False emails are being sent out requesting payment for Failure to appear charges issued by Marvin Day, Craighead County Circuit Court.

Emails state, “Refunds only apply if reset for Jury Duty.”

Craighead County will never attempt to contact you by email and request payment over the phone for warrants.

Judge Marvin Day is the Craighead County Judge, not a Circuit Judge. He is unable to issue warrants.

He advises individuals to check the email address of the sender, which on one email is identified by Spanky from spanky@budnewport.com which is not a Craighead County email address.

Judge Day states, “I do not want anyone falling for this scam.”

