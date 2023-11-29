Football Friday Night
Grand opening held for workforce training center

From Region 8 News at Six
By Macy Davis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A grand opening for a new workforce training center was hosted in Newport on Tuesday.

The Tech Depot plans to host classes for single parents, people in substance abuse recovery, those transitioning from prison, and anyone else wanting workforce training.

Some classes will focus on technical reading, team building, 3D printing, and website design, among others.

The Tech Depot itself was built through a $3.1 million grant.

Jon Chadwell, the Executive Director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, said the goal after two years is to have 800 people take one course through the program a year.

“We wanted a technology area, a technology complex, and that’s what this is,” said Chadwell. “We’re pretty excited. We’ve also had a company announce they’re taking the building adjacent to us and creating 200 jobs that will be trained in this facility. So, it’s really a rewarding time.”

Some classes have already been hosted in the building with more coming soon.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was also held Tuesday for RightFiber Park. It offers free Wi-Fi to everyone from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

In total, around $4.27 million was spent on the tech projects.

The Tech Depot is located at 209 Hazel Street in Newport.

To schedule a course, call 870-523-1009 or email assistant@newportaredc.org.

