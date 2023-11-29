Football Friday Night
New fire training facility looks to better prepare first responders

A look at the new facility that will be a gamechanger for the Paragould Fire Department.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers heading down Highway 49 may notice a new facility high in the sky.

The Paragould Fire Department installed a new police and fire training facility.

The facility looks to keep people safe and maybe even attract more businesses, as Paragould Fire Chief Kyle Jackson said this is a big step forward.

“This could really be a game changer for us and for the city of Paragould and any corporation that could move here,” Jackson said.

Jackson said this is a facility they have wanted for some time but could not afford.

He said things like doors to practice forced entry and 4-story shafts to string rope through are key.

“The guys will be able to do search and rescue, the high angle rescue, live fire training, the police department is going to be able to do searches,” Jackson said.

Having this type of facility in their backyard is a major blessing, as Jackson said they used to have to travel all over.

“You know, in the past, we have tried to go to the black river one and use their facility but that is 35 miles away and logistically not very effective for us,” Jackson said.

With the new facility comes the chance to attract new businesses, which gives the department a chance to lower its Insurance Services Office rating.

“When we get served by the ISO again, we could go to a class 1 with this facility; we have never gained those points with their survey before,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

