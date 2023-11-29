Nov. 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s cold to start the day, but by the afternoon, we will be about 10° warmer than it was yesterday.

Southwesterly winds will help us warm into the upper 50s this afternoon.

We will have sunny skies to start the day, but as our next storm system starts to move in our direction, clouds will increase by the afternoon.

Rain should not start to move in until midday on Thursday.

It will start as scattered showers before the rain becomes more widespread by the evening.

The good news is that most of the rain moves out of here early on Friday, leaving us with a dry Christmas parade in Jonesboro.

Temperatures stay above normal for this time of year heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A funeral service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will take place later today in Plains, Georgia.

A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying six people crashed Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said.

Blytheville police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a person during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory in collaboration with the Poplar Bluff Police Department for the disappearance of 16-year-old Caylee Jean Foster, last seen in September.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected a ballot proposal to amend the state’s constitution to limit abortion restrictions.

ESPN is reporting Bobby Petrino will be hired as Arkansas’s offensive coordinator.

Police departments from across Arkansas will come together to honor an Earle police officer killed in a crash.

A Mammoth Spring man convicted of negligent homicide is set to appear before a parole board in Little Rock today.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.