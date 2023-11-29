Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Ordinances to help Jonesboro first responders moves to full council

Several ordinances impacting first responders in Jonesboro have moved to the full city council.
Several ordinances impacting first responders in Jonesboro have moved to the full city council.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several ordinances impacting first responders in Jonesboro have moved to the full city council.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Finance and Administration Committee approved a measure that would allow the city to enter into an agreement with the Department of Justice to purchase 39 bulletproof vests for the Jonesboro Police Department.

The committee also approved a resolution that would revise pay grades for the Jonesboro Fire Department and allow it to hire 12 additional firefighter personnel.

If passed, $86,000 from the 2023 budget will be used for a $24,500 salary increase. $522,000 dollars from the 2024 budget will also be allocated to support the increase in salaries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

Latest News

People in Craighead County have been receiving scam calls from someone claiming to be with the...
Scammers pretending to be local law enforcement: What to watch out for
A Jonesboro committee turned down a resolution that would allocate funding for several...
Committee rejects restricted funds resolution for capital improvement and community projects
According to a news release from the Blytheville Police Department, warrants have been issued...
Police searching for suspect in fatal Thanksgiving shooting
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Izzy Higginbottom, Melodie Kapinga recap 85-65 win over UAPB