Ordinances to help Jonesboro first responders moves to full council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several ordinances impacting first responders in Jonesboro have moved to the full city council.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Finance and Administration Committee approved a measure that would allow the city to enter into an agreement with the Department of Justice to purchase 39 bulletproof vests for the Jonesboro Police Department.

The committee also approved a resolution that would revise pay grades for the Jonesboro Fire Department and allow it to hire 12 additional firefighter personnel.

If passed, $86,000 from the 2023 budget will be used for a $24,500 salary increase. $522,000 dollars from the 2024 budget will also be allocated to support the increase in salaries.

