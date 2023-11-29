Police searching for suspect in fatal Thanksgiving shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a person during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a news release from the Blytheville Police Department, warrants have been issued for Elbert Earl Thomas, Jr., 34, for suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The warrants stem from a report of shots fired in the area of Willow Street and Madison Street on Nov. 23 around 11:06 p.m.

The news release said after arriving at the scene, officers were informed of a gunshot victim who had arrived at the Great River Medical Center.

The officers met with the victim, identified as 42-year-old Erica Chew, in the hospital’s emergency room.

Hospital staff were able to stabilize Chew before she was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where she later died from her injuries, according to the news release.

Upon further investigation, officers identified Thomas as the suspect in the shooting.

The news release said Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

