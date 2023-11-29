Football Friday Night
Sanders designates Blytheville as Capital for a Day

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has designated Blytheville as the Capital for a Day.

The governor, along with several senior state government officials, will visit the Mississippi County town on Thursday, Nov. 30.

In Wednesday’s news release announcing her decision, Sanders said Blytheville began as a lumber mill town in the 1800s.

She stated that the town is the largest city in Mississippi County, which is now the top steel-producing county in the nation, and that the city is home to several steel manufacturing facilities.

