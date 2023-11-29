Football Friday Night
Scammers pretending to be local law enforcement: What to watch out for

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - People in Craighead County have been receiving scam calls from someone claiming to be with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Jason Allen with the department, the calls are becoming way too common.

“We get calls daily on people calling saying they’re posing as a deputy,” Allen said.

The scammers usually begin by trying to get the victims to the actual sheriff’s department, telling them to wait in the foyer.

Once there, the victim will call the scammer, who will order them to pay over the phone or be arrested on sight.

“They actually give them the address to the jail, they give them the actual phone number, and actually the caller ID shows up as the sheriff’s office; they’re spoofing our number somehow,” Allen said.

He also said recent scammers have been trying to get potential victims to pay with a Green Dot prepaid Visa card.

“The sheriff’s office will never ask for a green dot card. We will never ask for any money order that you get on a card… any type of thing like that. That’s what I want to stress, is we will never ask for a green dot card and do that over the phone.”

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is working to prevent calls like these by alerting the public they are happening.

“A lot of people’s calling out here, they’re trying to verify a deputy’s name. We verify a deputy works here and that’s all people ask. We’re just encouraging people to go beyond that.”

Allen said if you receive a call like this, it never hurts to call the department directly to verify.

“Ask questions. Ask the ladies here at the office if they can search and see if the person has any warrants.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

