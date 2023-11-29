Football Friday Night
Silver Alert issued for Marked Tree man

Maurice O’Neal Washington, 69, was last seen in the 700 block of Louis Street in Marked Tree.
Maurice O’Neal Washington, 69, was last seen in the 700 block of Louis Street in Marked Tree.(Arkansas State Police)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Marked Tree man.

ASP said he might be traveling in a 2009 silver Toyota Tacoma with Arkansas license plate 800-URA.

Washington is described as being 6′ tall and weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Marked Tree Police Department at 870-358-2024.

