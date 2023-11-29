Silver Alert issued for Marked Tree man

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Marked Tree man.

Maurice O’Neal Washington, 69, was last seen in the 700 block of Louis Street in Marked Tree.

ASP said he might be traveling in a 2009 silver Toyota Tacoma with Arkansas license plate 800-URA.

Washington is described as being 6′ tall and weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Marked Tree Police Department at 870-358-2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.