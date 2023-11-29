Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sleep-related infant deaths in Missouri are on the rise, annual report finds

Data from 2022 also shows increase in Fentanyl-related child fatalities
An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child...
An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child deaths from sleep-related suffocation.(Storyblocks)
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child deaths from sleep-related suffocation.

According to the Missouri Child Fatality Review Program Annual Report for 2022, of all the infant deaths that were caused by non-medical reasons, 74% were tied to the child’s sleep environment.

The report identified 79 such deaths, representing a 22% increase over the previous year.

“Losing even one infant to a preventable cause is tragic,” said Robert Knodell, Director, Missouri Department of Social Services. “We recognize that parenting an infant can be stressful and overwhelming. Parents are often looking for any way they can to soothe their child, however, it is imperative they understand that not following the ABCs of safe sleep is dangerous and can be potentially fatal for their child.”

Experts advise parents of infants follow the “ABCs of safe sleep,” which stands for alone, back and crib. The acronym is meant to remind parents to be sure their infant is sleeping “alone” with no pillows, blankets, toys or any other items in the crib.

More information about these recommendations can be found at a dedicated page the department’s website.

The CFRP also identified a spike in child deaths related to the potent opioid Fentanyl, with 43 occurring in 2022. Teens between 15 and 17 years old accounted for 20 of those deaths, while another 20 were under the age of 5. That represents a quintupling of fentanyl-related deaths of children under 5.

The CFRP State Panel is forming a subcommittee in response the findings on fentanyl, which will work across departments to identify state-level solutions.

“As children become mobile and enter a phase of development where they are explorers of their environments it is especially important for caregivers to make sure that all medications and substances are locked up and out of reach.” Said Dr. Terra Frazier, associate program director, Child Abuse Pediatrics Fellowship Program at Children’s Mercy Kansas City and chair of the State Child Abuse and Neglect Review Panel.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper is under investigation in Jackson County.
ASP investigates crash involving state trooper
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff Police ask for public’s help finding a missing teen
Crews are currently working to restore an internet outage reported in the Jonesboro and...
Crews work to restore internet outage
A judge found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Josh Jackson of Horseshoe Bend with theft...
Former council member accused of stealing from citizens

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
Crash shuts down I-55
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
False emails are being sent out requesting payment for Failure to appear charges issued by...
County judge warns of email scam
Santa Claus is coming to town Friday, Dec. 1, for the 76th Annual Jonesboro FOA Christmas Parade.
Midday Interview: Jonesboro FOA Christmas Parade