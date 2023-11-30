1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:53 p.m. Nov. 29 on Highway 25 at Mt. Hermon Road in Independence County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, a westbound 2018 Chevy Equinox crossed the center line and struck a 1997 GMC Sierra driven by 56-year-old Clinton Thomas of Texarkana.

Clinton Thomas died of his injuries. His passenger, 55-year-old Victoria Thomas, also of Texarkana, was taken to UAMS in Little Rock.

ASP did not identify the driver of the Chevy Equinox.

