Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash

A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.
A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:53 p.m. Nov. 29 on Highway 25 at Mt. Hermon Road in Independence County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, a westbound 2018 Chevy Equinox crossed the center line and struck a 1997 GMC Sierra driven by 56-year-old Clinton Thomas of Texarkana.

Clinton Thomas died of his injuries. His passenger, 55-year-old Victoria Thomas, also of Texarkana, was taken to UAMS in Little Rock.

ASP did not identify the driver of the Chevy Equinox.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Juvenile arrested in Paragould homicide
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
City of Jonesboro upholds controversial termination of JPD employee amidst public outcry
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to charge Jerry Don Gandy, 35, with...
Man accused of threatening to kill pregnant woman and her boyfriend
Maurice O’Neal Washington, 69, was last seen in the 700 block of Louis Street in Marked Tree.
Silver Alert inactivated for Marked Tree man

Latest News

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to...
Level 3 sex offender arrested for child rape
Maurice O’Neal Washington, 69, was last seen in the 700 block of Louis Street in Marked Tree.
Silver Alert inactivated for Marked Tree man
Rex Williams spends his days cleaning the ditches that run alongside highways and train tracks...
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner works to rid Independence County of trash
It was a night full of love and blue lights for Earle Officer Kaylen Jacobs from his brothers...
Police honor fallen Earle police officer with “Sea of Blue”