38th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the best high school hoops talent in the Natural State will be in Jonesboro this weekend.

The 38th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off on Thursday. Host Jonesboro, Nettleton, Marked Tree, Cedar Ridge, West Memphis and Osceola are the NEA teams in the field. Fayetteville, Bartlett (TN), and Rossview (TN) round out the bracket. All games are played at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.

You can see the entire bracket here.

38th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic

Thursday, December 1st

4:00pm: Osceola vs. Bartlett (TN)

5:30pm: West Memphis vs. Fayetteville

7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Cedar Ridge

8:30pm: Nettleton vs. Rossview (TN)

Friday, December 2nd

4:30pm: Jonesboro/Marked Tree loser vs. Nettleton/Rossview loser

5:30pm: Osceola/Bartlett loser vs. West Memphis/Fayetteville loser

7:00pm: Jonesboro/Marked Tree winner vs. Nettleton/Rossview winner

8:30pm: Osceola/Bartlett winner vs. West Memphis/Fayetteville winner

Saturday, December 3rd

1:00pm: 7th Place Game

2:30pm: 5th Place Game

4:00pm: 3rd Place Game

5:30pm: Championship Game

