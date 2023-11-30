Football Friday Night
Arkansas State football earns 2023 postseason honors

The true freshman had five total touchdowns in his first career start as Arkansas State beat Southern Miss Saturday.(KAIT-TV)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is earning postseason honors after a 6 win regular season.

Nine Red Wolves landed on the 2023 All-Sun Belt Team on Thursday. QB Jaylen Raynor earned SBC Freshman of the Year honors.

QB Jaylen Raynor (Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, On3 True Freshman All-American Team)

- The North Carolina native passed for 2,293 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games. Raynor also rushed for 331 yards and 5 scores. He’s top 10 in the Sun Belt in total offense (5th), passing yards per game (7th), pass efficiency (6th),

- It’s the 2nd straight season that a Red Wolf earned Freshman All-American honors. Kicker Dominic Zvada landed on five Freshman All-American squads in 2022.

OL Jacob Bayer (All-Sun Belt 1st Team)

- Bayer is the top-rated center in the Sun Belt, second in the Group of Five and third in the FBS per Pro Football Focus. He’s the first A-State offensive lineman to garner First Team All-Sun Belt accolades since Lanard Bonner in 2018.

P William Przystup (All-Sun Belt 1st Team)

- The senior averaged 42.9 yards per punt to lead the conference. Przystup is the first Red Wolves punter on the All-SBC 1st Team since Cody Grace in 2019.

OL Makilan Thomas (All-Sun Belt 2nd Team)

- The Little Rock native is the top-ranked tackle in the Sun Belt Conference while ranking 10th in the Group of Five and 27th nationally in pass blocking. Overall blocking, Thomas ranked fourth in the league and 18th in the Group of Five per PFF. In 776 snaps played, he was responsible for just one sack allowed.

DL Thurman Geathers (All-Sun Belt 3rd Team)

- Recorded 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks, led the Red Wolves with 12 tackles for a loss. PFF ranked Geathers second in the league with 42 pressures. With those pressures, he ranked ninth in the Group of Five and 24th nationally.

RB Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas State (All-Sun Belt 3rd Team)

- The Fordyce native recorded 8 touchdowns in 2023. 7 were rushing, Cross also had a kickoff return for a score. He’s 10th nationally with 618 kick return yards.

OL Jalen Cunningham (All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention)

- Ole Miss transfer started all 12 games on the Red Wolves offensive line.

WR Courtney Jackson (All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention)

- Led Red Wolves with 658 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. The Syracuse transfer also had 161 punt return yards and a TD.

LB Charles Willekes (All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention)

- Led Red Wolves with 87 tackles. Burlsworth Trophy nominee also had 8 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass break-up, 1 QB hurry

DB Samy Johnson (All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention)

- Little Rock native recorded 46 tackles, 2 TFL, led Red Wolves with 13 pass break-ups.

