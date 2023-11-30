Community celebrates ribbon cutting of new bridge

NINE MILE RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - “It’s been a long time coming” was the statement of the day on Wednesday for many living on the Sharp and Fulton County line west of Hardy.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation cut the ribbon on its new bridge that will replace the one-lane low water “Humphrey’s Ford” bridge.

The low-water bridge is known for being impassible after heavy rains that raise the Spring River.

ARDOT’s new bridge not only allows for two cars to pass on the bridge at the same time but will also seldom be at risk of flooding due to its height.

Residents in the area say the bridge is something that will save them time daily.

“I work in Memphis and would go back and forth, and it’s a big deal for us. Traveling through here cuts 45 minutes off our commute time,” Nine Mile Ridge Resident Arla Davison said.

Not only does the bridge provide convenience to residents, but also peace of mind.

“They [first responders] don’t have to go the long way around, or anything like that. It’ll be so much easier and more convenient to reach people now,” Nine Mile Ridge Resident Jean Sefers explained.

ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor said while every project it does has impacts on Arkansans, projects such as this one mean more.

“We do projects all over the state that are important, but when you do something like this, it really shows what ARDOT is all about,” Tudor said.

The low-water bridge will be torn down shortly after the opening of the new bridge, which ARDOT expects to open in the next two weeks.

The bridge project has faced delays due to weather, thefts, and more.

