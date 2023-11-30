Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner works to rid Independence County of trash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A disabled Batesville man, who worked for 26 years at Riceland Foods, has found a new calling in community service.

Rex Williams spends his days cleaning the ditches that run alongside highways and train tracks in Independence County.

“This is what I do,” he said. “You wonder how trash gets over there.”

Williams points to a deep ravine near a train track in downtown Batesville.

He wears out boots and the grabbers commonly used by people who pick up trash.

Williams deals with snakes and deplores all the spiders that he runs into during a typical day’s work.

“There’s a can of spray paint right there,” he said as he pointed out the can lying in the grass.

“They’ll stop at this stop sign and throw it out,” Williams said.

The Des Arc native took to cleaning up the town of Batesville and parts of rural Independence County after he—felt like these items—discarded and left behind.

Disabled and forced to retire after undergoing back surgeries...

“I got a pain pump implant,” Williams explained.

Then, he suffered another setback.

“How did you get started doing this,” K8 News Anchor Diana Davis asked.

“Divorce,” he said.

That changed Williams’ life.

“I’m too old and not financially able to start over,” he explained.

Left to live in an apartment, Williams took to walking and picking up trash as therapy.

“I spend probably 300 dollars out of my pocket and on a disability salary and paying my bills. I give up for myself to pick up trash for free,” he said.

“Anything that people are too lazy to take to the dump themselves, they just throw off the back of their truck and it rolls down the hill, so he has to haul that stuff up and put it into his truck, bag it up, and take it to the recycling center,” Jim Miller said, who nominated Williams for the Gr8 Acts of Kindness.

Taking a trashy area, cleaning it up, and returning it to its natural beauty.

“It’s hard work and he does it every morning. He starts out about daylight every morning and it is usually done by 9:30 or 10,” Tracy Wallis said, who also nominated Williams,

He loaded up hundreds of old tires, and more than 2,000 bags of trash last year alone, and uses his truck to drive them to the dump.

“He goes out up here under the bridges,” Tammy Gallant, a Batesville Business owner.

Williams documents these cleanup efforts on Facebook to show just how much people litter and the crazy things they leave behind.

“Meth pipes and syringes. They’re everywhere,” he said.

Community members praised his efforts, and they’ve taken to supplying him with bags and meals.

“Other businesses here in town. They have been giving him gas cards and I love it because these people have started to step up and recognize what he actually does for our community,” Gallant said.

Imagine trying to surprise a man who is never in one spot for very long, but we did it—thanks to the help of friends.

" Surprise! You do this very quietly,” Davis said to Williams. “You really are the definition of what it means to put community first. That is why you are the next winner in the Gr8 Acts of Kindness and the winner of $408!”

Rex Williams is a man who finds meaning in life by restoring beauty—cleaning things up—one roadway at a time.

