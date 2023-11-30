Kennett police investigate afternoon shots fired incident

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – The Kennett Police Department is investigating a shooting incident, according to the Dunklin Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an employee at a nearby business.

The witness told K8 News there were 15 or more shots fired from the store parking lot into “The Store” around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. The witness said police are still on the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if there are any suspects.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.