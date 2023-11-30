Level 3 sex offender arrested for child rape

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Level 3 sex offender convicted in 2011 of sexually assaulting a child now faces similar charges.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest 42-year-old Kenneth Poore of Beech Grove on three counts of rape and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Poore is accused of raping one victim and sexually assaulting their sibling over a span of several years.

During an interview with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator, the first victim reportedly “disclosed four different instances of inappropriate sexual contact” that constituted rape by definition.

Court documents stated the incidents occurred within Greene County between October 2022 and Nov. 28, 2023.

During a subsequent interview with the victim’s sibling, they “disclosed sexual acts that would constitute sexual assault,” the affidavit said.

Poore is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center.

According to court records, Poore was convicted in 2011 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual assault involving a child.

Circuit Court Judge Brent Davis sentenced Poore to 360 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Online records show he was paroled in 2020.

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety lists Poore as a Level 3 sex offender, meaning he is a high risk of reoffending.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the alleged victim, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case, including the age and gender of the victim.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.