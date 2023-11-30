Man accused of attacking grandfather, threatening to kill family members

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested after he was accused of assaulting a man and making threats to kill members of his family.

A judge found probable cause on Monday, Nov. 27 to charge Andrew Charlie Harris, 33, with felony first-degree terroristic threatening. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of second-degree assault on family or household member.

The charges are related to a domestic disturbance reported on Saturday, Nov. 25 at a home in 1400 block of Nelms Street.

According to the affidavit, the complainant told Jonesboro police that Harris was hitting his grandfather in the face.

Another family member was able to step in and prevent Harris from injuring his grandfather.

Harris then claimed he was going to “get a shotgun and come kill everyone in the house,” the affidavit states.

While officers were attempting to locate Harris, the affidavit said Harris sent a text message saying he was “going to kill himself by injecting Fentanyl.”

Officers eventually found Harris hiding behind another home in the area.

He was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center where a Mid South hold was placed for him to be screened.

Harris received a bond of $35,000 cash/surety. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

