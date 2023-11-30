Man accused of threatening to kill pregnant woman and her boyfriend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man was arrested after police say he sent threatening messages to a woman and her boyfriend.

A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to charge Jerry Don Gandy, 35, with first-degree terroristic threatening.

The charges stem from a report made to the Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to the affidavit, the victim claimed Gandy, her estranged boyfriend, had sent her text messages threatening to kill her and her current boyfriend.

The victim told police she was pregnant by her boyfriend. When Gandy learned of this, the victim said that’s when he started sending the messages.

Officers then reviewed the messages from Gandy and found threats to “gut” the victim as well as threats to shoot kill her and her boyfriend, the affidavit states.

Another message reportedly shows Gandy threatening to strike the victim in the stomach.

Officers also found messages from Gandy to the victim stating “One week from now or maybe two weeks from now, but it’s happening so be on standby.”

Online jail records show Gandy is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on a $30,000 cash/surety bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Jan. 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

