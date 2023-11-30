Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man accused of threatening to kill pregnant woman and her boyfriend

A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to charge Jerry Don Gandy, 35, with...
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to charge Jerry Don Gandy, 35, with first-degree terroristic threatening.(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man was arrested after police say he sent threatening messages to a woman and her boyfriend.

A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to charge Jerry Don Gandy, 35, with first-degree terroristic threatening.

The charges stem from a report made to the Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to the affidavit, the victim claimed Gandy, her estranged boyfriend, had sent her text messages threatening to kill her and her current boyfriend.

The victim told police she was pregnant by her boyfriend. When Gandy learned of this, the victim said that’s when he started sending the messages.

Officers then reviewed the messages from Gandy and found threats to “gut” the victim as well as threats to shoot kill her and her boyfriend, the affidavit states.

Another message reportedly shows Gandy threatening to strike the victim in the stomach.

Officers also found messages from Gandy to the victim stating “One week from now or maybe two weeks from now, but it’s happening so be on standby.”

Online jail records show Gandy is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on a $30,000 cash/surety bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Jan. 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Juvenile arrested in Paragould homicide
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper is under investigation in Jackson County.
ASP investigates crash involving state trooper
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff Police ask for public’s help finding a missing teen

Latest News

Red Wolves in 90: Mehki Butler on PFF Team of the Week, Volleyball prepares for NIVC
Rector in 8-Man State Championship game for the 2nd straight season
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
The multi-million-dollar expansion will allow the high school to have its own cafeteria...
Batesville School District breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion