Nov. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds are increasing this morning ahead of our next storm system moving in later this afternoon.

Spotty showers are expected to increase later this morning, which will eventually become widespread rainfall this evening.

Expect a soaker tonight with rainfall totals around 1″.

Temperatures will be relatively warm to with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

The wind will also pick up later today and into tonight.

We could see a couple of showers Friday morning, but the great news is that the Jonesboro Christmas Parade looks dry.

Dry weather is expected this weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has designated Blytheville as the Capital for a Day.

Your right to hold the government accountable. A group pushing for a constitutional amendment says that’s what’s at stake.

The city of Jonesboro stood firm on the recent termination of Senior Video Analyst Rachel Anderson from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Marked Tree man.

Blytheville police are still searching for a man they say shot and killed a person during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Police say a juvenile is in custody following a shooting Monday that sent one person to the hospital and left another person dead.

The union representing the auto workers looks to add to their ranks.

A Missouri U.S. Senator says he’s fed up with backdoor deals and will block defense funding legislation if his demands aren’t met.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.