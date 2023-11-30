Football Friday Night
Nov. 30: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds are increasing this morning ahead of our next storm system moving in later this afternoon.

Spotty showers are expected to increase later this morning, which will eventually become widespread rainfall this evening.

Expect a soaker tonight with rainfall totals around 1″.

Temperatures will be relatively warm to with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

The wind will also pick up later today and into tonight.

We could see a couple of showers Friday morning, but the great news is that the Jonesboro Christmas Parade looks dry.

Dry weather is expected this weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has designated Blytheville as the Capital for a Day.

Your right to hold the government accountable. A group pushing for a constitutional amendment says that’s what’s at stake.

The city of Jonesboro stood firm on the recent termination of Senior Video Analyst Rachel Anderson from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Marked Tree man.

Blytheville police are still searching for a man they say shot and killed a person during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Police say a juvenile is in custody following a shooting Monday that sent one person to the hospital and left another person dead.

The union representing the auto workers looks to add to their ranks.

A Missouri U.S. Senator says he’s fed up with backdoor deals and will block defense funding legislation if his demands aren’t met.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Juvenile arrested in Paragould homicide
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
City of Jonesboro upholds controversial termination of JPD employee amidst public outcry
Maurice O’Neal Washington, 69, was last seen in the 700 block of Louis Street in Marked Tree.
Silver Alert issued for Marked Tree man
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to charge Jerry Don Gandy, 35, with...
Man accused of threatening to kill pregnant woman and her boyfriend

Latest News

Rex Williams spends his days cleaning the ditches that run alongside highways and train tracks...
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner works to rid Independence County of trash
It was a night full of love and blue lights for Earle Officer Kaylen Jacobs from his brothers...
Police honor fallen Earle police officer with “Sea of Blue”
WBU Meat Processing Plant Manager Lucas Martin shows Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders and...
WBU meat processing facility opens for business
A judge found probable cause on Monday, Nov. 27 to charge Andrew Charlie Harris, 33, with...
Man accused of attacking grandfather, threatening to kill family members