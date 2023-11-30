Football Friday Night
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show

By Macy Davis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman from Pocahontas competed in a new Netflix game show.

Brittany Oneal from Pocahontas is a contestant on Squid Game: The Challenge. In the Netflix reality competition inspired by Squid Game, 456 players battle for a $4.56 million prize.

Oneal said while it’s been a rewarding experience, it’s also been an emotional rollercoaster going through the filming process. She had no contact with the outside world, no makeup or beauty products, and had to rely on her fellow contestants for companionship.

“I think the most rewarding part was my cast mates,” Oneal said. “We became really close, really quickly. We didn’t have any social media or phones. We just had to talk and confide in each other.”

You can watch the full interview with Oneal by clicking the video on this story.

