Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman from Pocahontas competed in a new Netflix game show.

Brittany Oneal from Pocahontas is a contestant on Squid Game: The Challenge. In the Netflix reality competition inspired by Squid Game, 456 players battle for a $4.56 million prize.

Oneal said while it’s been a rewarding experience, it’s also been an emotional rollercoaster going through the filming process. She had no contact with the outside world, no makeup or beauty products, and had to rely on her fellow contestants for companionship.

“I think the most rewarding part was my cast mates,” Oneal said. “We became really close, really quickly. We didn’t have any social media or phones. We just had to talk and confide in each other.”

