Police honor fallen Earle police officer with “Sea of Blue”

EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a night full of love and blue lights for Earle Officer Kaylen Jacobs from his brothers and sisters in blue.

The Earle Police sergeant lost his life on Nov. 22 while responding to a call.

On Wednesday, the police department held a vigil at Earle High School. Jacobs’s sister Keonnie was there.

“This ‘Sea of Blue’? He would have loved this; he would have been smiling ear to ear, it’s wonderful,” she said. “To have so much support from the community, from everyones life he impacted, it’s just nothing but love. I feel comfortable, I feel ok, this is what he would want.”

The parking lot was full of law enforcement from departments from nearly 100 miles away. Others a little closer, like Parkin, where Jacobs worked part-time, and whose dear friend Chris Miller works there too.

“It’s been rough because me and Jacobs were close and when you call a leader, Jacobs was a leader,” he said.

Miller said he spoke the Jacobs the day before he died.

To Miller, it was no surprise that some departments even drove in from out of state to honor his friend.

“That showed a whole lot that an officer that was loved by so many counties, even Tunica County came out here, Tunica Mississippi,” he said.

Jacobs’s sister said it was great to wave to every police officer during the “Sea of Blue”… she also said being a police officer was the only dream her brother ever had.

“That was his dream since he was a kid, he had fake handcuffs, fake guns. He lived it from the time graduated till last Wednesday. He loved everything about it. He loved it,” she said.

In a couple of days, Sergeant Jacobs will be laid to rest, his sister says she hopes everyone will remember the person he was.

“He was a kind, open-hearted person, cause that’s what he was sweet,” she said.

