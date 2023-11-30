Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Police honor fallen Earle police officer with “Sea of Blue”

It was a night full of love and blue lights for Earle Officer Kaylen Jacobs from his brothers...
It was a night full of love and blue lights for Earle Officer Kaylen Jacobs from his brothers and sisters in blue.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a night full of love and blue lights for Earle Officer Kaylen Jacobs from his brothers and sisters in blue.

The Earle Police sergeant lost his life on Nov. 22 while responding to a call.

On Wednesday, the police department held a vigil at Earle High School. Jacobs’s sister Keonnie was there.

“This ‘Sea of Blue’? He would have loved this; he would have been smiling ear to ear, it’s wonderful,” she said. “To have so much support from the community, from everyones life he impacted, it’s just nothing but love. I feel comfortable, I feel ok, this is what he would want.”

The parking lot was full of law enforcement from departments from nearly 100 miles away. Others a little closer, like Parkin, where Jacobs worked part-time, and whose dear friend Chris Miller works there too.

“It’s been rough because me and Jacobs were close and when you call a leader, Jacobs was a leader,” he said.

Miller said he spoke the Jacobs the day before he died.

To Miller, it was no surprise that some departments even drove in from out of state to honor his friend.

“That showed a whole lot that an officer that was loved by so many counties, even Tunica County came out here, Tunica Mississippi,” he said.

Jacobs’s sister said it was great to wave to every police officer during the “Sea of Blue”… she also said being a police officer was the only dream her brother ever had.

“That was his dream since he was a kid, he had fake handcuffs, fake guns. He lived it from the time graduated till last Wednesday. He loved everything about it. He loved it,” she said.

In a couple of days, Sergeant Jacobs will be laid to rest, his sister says she hopes everyone will remember the person he was.

“He was a kind, open-hearted person, cause that’s what he was sweet,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Juvenile arrested in Paragould homicide
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper is under investigation in Jackson County.
ASP investigates crash involving state trooper
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff Police ask for public’s help finding a missing teen

Latest News

WBU Meat Processing Plant Manager Lucas Martin shows Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders and...
WBU meat processing facility opens for business
A judge found probable cause on Monday, Nov. 27 to charge Andrew Charlie Harris, 33, with...
Man accused of attacking grandfather, threatening to kill family members
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to charge Jerry Don Gandy, 35, with...
Man accused of threatening to kill pregnant woman and her boyfriend
Red Wolves in 90: Mehki Butler on PFF Team of the Week, Volleyball prepares for NIVC