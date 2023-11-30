Police: Man hit, kicked pregnant woman

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond after police said he hit and kicked a pregnant woman.

Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Thursday, Nov. 30, to charge 19-year-old Javian Roy with third-degree domestic battering.

According to court documents, the victim went to the police substation at 801 E. Court St. on Wednesday to report that her boyfriend, later identified as Roy, had “hit her in the face and kicked her.”

The affidavit noticed the victim had injuries to her face and lip, the affidavit stated.

The victim, who told investigators she is 31 weeks pregnant with Roy’s child, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

During a Mirandized interview later that day, Detective Corporal Tron Beesley said Roy gave “self-incriminating statements.”

Roy is being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting his next appearance in court.

