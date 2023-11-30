Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Rector in 8-Man State Championship game for the 2nd straight season

The Cougars are preparing to play in the 8-Man State Championship.
The Cougars are preparing to play in the 8-Man State Championship.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Rector is making a return trip to War Memorial Stadium.

The Cougars are in the 8-Man State Championship for the 2nd straight season. Big Blue fell to Izard County at this stage in 2022. 2023 marks a chance to cap a 10-0 season.

9-0 Rector faces 9-3 Spring Hill Thursday at 7:00pm in Little Rock. The game will be televised statewide on Arkansas PBS.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Juvenile arrested in Paragould homicide
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper is under investigation in Jackson County.
ASP investigates crash involving state trooper
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
Caylee Foster, 16, was last seen around 8 p.m. on September 20 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff Police ask for public’s help finding a missing teen

Latest News

Rector in 8-Man State Championship game for the 2nd straight season
FFN Extra: Rector HC Dave Hendrix previews 8-Man State Championship game
Williams Baptist University Logo (Source: KAIT-TV)
64th WBU Tournament is underway
Warriors will face Bigelow in 2A State Title game Friday at noon.
East Poinsett County football prepares for its first State Championship appearance