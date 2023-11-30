Rector in 8-Man State Championship game for the 2nd straight season

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Rector is making a return trip to War Memorial Stadium.

The Cougars are in the 8-Man State Championship for the 2nd straight season. Big Blue fell to Izard County at this stage in 2022. 2023 marks a chance to cap a 10-0 season.

9-0 Rector faces 9-3 Spring Hill Thursday at 7:00pm in Little Rock. The game will be televised statewide on Arkansas PBS.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.