Two accused of catalytic converter theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Harrisburg men face charges after Jonesboro police said they found 11 “recently cut” catalytic converters in their SUV.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday, Nov. 29, to charge Charles E. Harbison and Jay Coleman with theft of a catalytic converter and possessing instruments of crime.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, a Jonesboro police officer stopped Harbison for driving without a seatbelt.

During the stop, the officer learned that Harbison and his backseat passenger, Coleman, were both on probation out of Poinsett County.

“A probation search was conducted and 11 catalytic converters that were not properly marked and looked to have been recently cut off of vehicles were located in the back seat area of the vehicle,” the affidavit said.

According to the court documents, the officer also found a backpack containing a Sawzall, impact driver, multiple saw blades, batteries, a jack, and multiple other tools. A black mask and black leather work gloves were in the back seat near the backpack.

The officer arrested both men on suspicion of unauthorized possession of catalytic converters and instruments of crime. Harbison was also cited for driving without a seat belt.

Boling set each man’s bond at $35,000 and ordered them to appear in circuit court for arraignment on Dec. 28.

