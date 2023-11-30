Victim advocate group cuts ribbon on new safe house

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A domestic violence advocacy group in Sharp County cut the ribbon on its new safe house on Thursday.

Safe Night Ministries of Highland has been operational for the last two years, helping women in a multi-county area seek safety from abuse.

Thursday’s ribbon cutting was held at the county courthouse in Ash Flat to protect the privacy of the safe house and those staying in it.

CEO Karen Bagwell said the safe house has been in the works for a few years now, and thanks to help from volunteers and other safe houses, it is finally finished.

“We have so many wonderful volunteers and advocates that help us. We all got together and decided what we needed and went and toured other shelters,” Bagwell explained.

Bagwell said the safe house is a great addition to its ministry.

“Often what that involved was sending these women away to bigger cities with open shelters, and now we don’t have to do that anymore. We can keep them safe right here at home,” Bagwell added.

The safehouse soft opened in September and has already housed nine women.

The group said it has much larger plans to assist victims of domestic abuse in the area very soon.

