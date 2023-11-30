Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Victim advocate group cuts ribbon on new safe house

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A domestic violence advocacy group in Sharp County cut the ribbon on its new safe house on Thursday.

Safe Night Ministries of Highland has been operational for the last two years, helping women in a multi-county area seek safety from abuse.

Thursday’s ribbon cutting was held at the county courthouse in Ash Flat to protect the privacy of the safe house and those staying in it.

CEO Karen Bagwell said the safe house has been in the works for a few years now, and thanks to help from volunteers and other safe houses, it is finally finished.

“We have so many wonderful volunteers and advocates that help us. We all got together and decided what we needed and went and toured other shelters,” Bagwell explained.

Bagwell said the safe house is a great addition to its ministry.

“Often what that involved was sending these women away to bigger cities with open shelters, and now we don’t have to do that anymore. We can keep them safe right here at home,” Bagwell added.

The safehouse soft opened in September and has already housed nine women.

The group said it has much larger plans to assist victims of domestic abuse in the area very soon.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Juvenile arrested in Paragould homicide
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
City of Jonesboro upholds controversial termination of JPD employee amidst public outcry
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to charge Jerry Don Gandy, 35, with...
Man accused of threatening to kill pregnant woman and her boyfriend
Maurice O’Neal Washington, 69, was last seen in the 700 block of Louis Street in Marked Tree.
Silver Alert inactivated for Marked Tree man

Latest News

Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show
Rex Williams spends his days cleaning the ditches that run alongside highways and train tracks...
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner works to rid Independence County of trash
It was a night full of love and blue lights for Earle Officer Kaylen Jacobs from his brothers...
Police honor fallen Earle police officer with “Sea of Blue”
The multi-million-dollar expansion will allow the high school to have its own cafeteria...
Batesville School District breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion