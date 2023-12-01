Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Amber Alert issued for infant believed to be ‘in imminent danger’

Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Idaho have issued an Amber Alert in Idaho and Wyoming for a 10-month-old boy considered to be “in imminent danger.”

Zeke Best is a 10-month-old boy missing from Victor, Idaho, since Thursday, authorities said. He’s listed as a white male of unknown hair and eye color, 1-foot tall and weighing 20 pounds.

The suspect in his disappearance, 48-year-old Jeremy Best, is considered armed and dangerous.

Best is described as a 5-foot-11 man, weighing 245 pounds with green eyes, brown and gray hair and a beard.

Authorities said he is driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plates 1T39349.

Though authorities said they don’t know his direction of travel, he has known ties to Alpine and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Officials said do not approach Best. Instead, call 911 or the Teton County, Idaho, Sheriff’s Office at 208-354-2323.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
A vehicle drove through a Pocahontas bank Thursday evening.
Person injured after driving into bank
Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday, Nov. 29, to...
Two accused of catalytic converter theft
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show

Latest News

Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show
Expect delays during your evening commute in preparation for the Jonesboro Christmas Parade...
Dec. 1: What you need to know
In this image taken from a video, a humpback whale breaches from the waters off Seattle on...
Young humpback whale makes several leaps out of bay, dazzling onlookers in Seattle