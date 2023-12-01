Arkansas kicker Cam Little declares for NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas junior kicker Cam Little announced he’s foregoing his senior year and declaring for the NFL Draft, the Oklahoma native said on X Friday afternoon.

Little made 20 of his 24 field goal attempts this season for the Razorbacks, including 4-5 on attempts 50 yards or longer. His four field goals from 50-plus yards were tied for first among all kickers in FBS this season. He is Pro Football Focus’ ninth-best graded kicker in FBS.

For his Arkansas career, Little drilled 53 field goals (64 attempted), which is tied for third in Razorback football history with Steve Little. His 20 field goals this season are also tied for the third most in a single season. He’s the only Razorback kicker to have two seasons with 20+ field goals made.

Little made all 129 of his extra point attempts in his Arkansas career, fourth most in school history.

