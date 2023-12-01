Football Friday Night
Arvest Bank customers warned of text scams

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - One bank is warning its customers of text message scams.

According to our content partner, KARK, the text message from scammers notifies customers of unusual attempts on their account, even giving them an account verification link to click.

“The important thing is slow down. Take a moment before you react to the message,” said Tara Muck a spokesperson for Arvest “It’s better to be careful than fall victim to a scam, and when in doubt, contact the organization directly.”

Muck advised to request a hold on your account in case of unauthorized charges.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

