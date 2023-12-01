Black River Technical College’s LPN program ranked 3rd in the state

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Black River Technical College’s Licensed Practical Nursing Program has been ranked 3rd in the state by praticalnursing.org.

“Black River Technical College offers an outstanding practical nursing program at its campus in Pocahontas, Arkansas. By blending tradition, technology, and innovation, BRTC emphasizes quality in its practical nursing program and workforce training. They also believe that nurturing relationships increases access, leading to seamless education,” their website stated.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our faculty, the dedication of our students, and the pursuit of excellence that defines our institution,” said Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Jason Linam. “Black River Technical College continues to shape the future of healthcare professionals, setting a standard of excellence that reflects our passion for learning and providing high-quality patient care.”

“The Black River Technical College nursing faculty and staff continue to invest in the academic and professional lives of our students so the nursing students can receive elite training in the profession of nursing,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Brad Baine. “The recognition of being one of the best nursing programs in the state is validation of the outstanding education and preparation that BRTC nursing students receive. I applaud the quality efforts of the entire BRTC nursing faculty and staff as they transform the lives of our students, so our students can serve their patients and communities!”

