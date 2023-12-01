Football Friday Night
Blown transformer affecting traffic lights

A power outage in south Jonesboro is affecting traffic lights.(City of Longview)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A power outage in south Jonesboro is affecting traffic lights.

Jonesboro Craighead County E-911 reported the outage just after 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, off of Southwest Drive.

The outage is due to a blown transformer.

E-911 stated that lights from Parker Road and Southwest Drive all the way to Valley View schools are affected.

There is no word on how long it will take to repair the issue.

