BRTC celebrating 50 years

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Half a century ago, Black River Technical College began offering vocational education to Northeast Arkansas residents.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, BRTC will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Since its establishment in 1973, the school has grown into a fully accredited community college offering associate degrees in nursing, criminal justice, accounting, and many more. It is also home to a state law enforcement training academy and a fire science academy.

To celebrate this milestone, BRTC will host a drop-in reception from 2 until 4 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Pocahontas room of the Richard Gaines Business and Technology building.

Commencement will follow at 6:30 p.m. featuring a special slideshow showcasing the 50 years of change at BRTC. A fireworks display will cap off the event.

According to Friday’s news release, BRTC has 1,500 full- and part-time students on its campuses in Pocahontas and Paragould.

