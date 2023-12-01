Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Christmas parade to close downtown roads

You can expect downtown traffic troubles hours before Friday night’s Christmas parade starts.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You can expect downtown traffic troubles hours before Friday night’s Christmas parade starts.

The 76th annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade will ‘sleigh’ its way downtown at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

But the city plans to close roads the intersect the route starting at 5 p.m.

Downtown parking accommodations must be made before that time.

There will be no parking allowed on Main and Church Streets or on Cate Avenue. This includes both parking lots and parallel side-street parking.

The parade will start at Centennial Plaza on Church Street, then head north toward Cate before making its way down Main.

Emily Jenkins, programs director with the Foundation of Arts, said to pay close attention to the time if you plan to park downtown.

“A good portion of Main Street will be taken up with the parade,” she said. “I believe [the route] is going to go all the way down through Oak Street.”

Jenkins said side streets near St. Bernards Medical Center and First United Methodist Church might have parking opportunities.

She said if your car is still parked in restricted areas once the parade starts, you must wait until the parade is over to move it.

She expects the parade to end between 8 and 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
A vehicle drove through a Pocahontas bank Thursday evening.
Person injured after driving into bank
Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday, Nov. 29, to...
Two accused of catalytic converter theft
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
A look at the shuttle bus that will be driving around Trumann this new year.
Public transportation coming to Trumann
The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police investigation underway on Hernando de Soto bridge
The highway patrol said most crashes involving wildlife and an offroad vehicle usually occur...
Highway patrol warning off-road drivers to watch for wildlife
A family in Bono getting the car packed and ready to go for a trip to see family.
Drivers hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving