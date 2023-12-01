Christmas parade to close downtown roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You can expect downtown traffic troubles hours before Friday night’s Christmas parade starts.

The 76th annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade will ‘sleigh’ its way downtown at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

But the city plans to close roads the intersect the route starting at 5 p.m.

Downtown parking accommodations must be made before that time.

There will be no parking allowed on Main and Church Streets or on Cate Avenue. This includes both parking lots and parallel side-street parking.

The parade will start at Centennial Plaza on Church Street, then head north toward Cate before making its way down Main.

Emily Jenkins, programs director with the Foundation of Arts, said to pay close attention to the time if you plan to park downtown.

“A good portion of Main Street will be taken up with the parade,” she said. “I believe [the route] is going to go all the way down through Oak Street.”

Jenkins said side streets near St. Bernards Medical Center and First United Methodist Church might have parking opportunities.

She said if your car is still parked in restricted areas once the parade starts, you must wait until the parade is over to move it.

She expects the parade to end between 8 and 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.