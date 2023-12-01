Football Friday Night
Committee to hold meeting on broadband service expansion

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Broadband Committee is looking to bring more access to high-speed internet to the area.

According to a news release, the group plans to meet with internet service providers to enhance broadband services across the county through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program.

The discussions will take the form of one-on-one meetings with the committee, followed by a collective meeting with all participating providers to address common issues and explore collaborative strategies.

The meetings will be held on Dec. 13 and every Wednesday in January at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Board Room.

There will be two time slots each day at 4 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

