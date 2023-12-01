Crash stalls southbound I-55
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County can expect a few delays.
IDriveArkansas.com reports a trailer-truck crash is affecting all southbound lanes of traffic.
The crash is located one mile southeast of Keiser.
No word on injuries; however, traffic is backed up past the Highway 140 exit.
Motorists should expect delays and yield to responding emergency vehicles.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.