Crash stalls southbound I-55

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County can expect a few delays.

IDriveArkansas.com reports a trailer-truck crash is affecting all southbound lanes of traffic.

The crash is located one mile southeast of Keiser.

No word on injuries; however, traffic is backed up past the Highway 140 exit.

Motorists should expect delays and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

