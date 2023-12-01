Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crash stalls southbound I-55

Motorists traveling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County can expect a few delays.
Motorists traveling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County can expect a few delays.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County can expect a few delays.

IDriveArkansas.com reports a trailer-truck crash is affecting all southbound lanes of traffic.

The crash is located one mile southeast of Keiser.

Motorists traveling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County can expect a few delays.
Motorists traveling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County can expect a few delays.(IDriveArkansas.com)

No word on injuries; however, traffic is backed up past the Highway 140 exit.

Motorists should expect delays and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
A vehicle drove through a Pocahontas bank Thursday evening.
Person injured after driving into bank
Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday, Nov. 29, to...
Two accused of catalytic converter theft
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show

Latest News

Road closures will begin at 5 p.m. on roads that interfere with the parade route.
Christmas parade to close downtown roads
You can expect downtown traffic troubles hours before Friday night’s Christmas parade starts.
Christmas parade to close downtown roads
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
A look at the shuttle bus that will be driving around Trumann this new year.
Public transportation coming to Trumann