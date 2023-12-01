Football Friday Night
Dec. 1: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting to dry out this morning, but a few showers will linger into the mid-morning.

We had a nice, soaking rain overnight.

After the showers move out later today, we will dry out, but the clouds will stick around.

Even with the clouds, we will warm into the mid-60s for daytime highs.

Winds will be a bit breezy during the day as well.

We stay dry, though, for the Jonesboro Christmas Parade tonight.

Heading into the weekend, we stay mostly dry.

I cannot rule out a few showers on Saturday, but rain chances are low.

Other than that, we stay dry for the next several days with temperatures a bit above normal.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Police in Kennett are searching for people they believe are responsible for a shooting at a business on Thursday afternoon.

Expect delays during your evening commute in preparation for the Jonesboro Christmas Parade downtown tonight.

A Jonesboro church plagued with controversy is getting new leadership.

Arkansas lawmakers have started to work on a plan to address how farmers burn their fields nearly two months after a deadly highway crash.

A returning bookstore recently announced its opening date.

A woman from Pocahontas competed in a new Netflix game show.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

