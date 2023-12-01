Dec. 1: What you need to know
Weather Headlines
We are starting to dry out this morning, but a few showers will linger into the mid-morning.
We had a nice, soaking rain overnight.
After the showers move out later today, we will dry out, but the clouds will stick around.
Even with the clouds, we will warm into the mid-60s for daytime highs.
Winds will be a bit breezy during the day as well.
We stay dry, though, for the Jonesboro Christmas Parade tonight.
Heading into the weekend, we stay mostly dry.
I cannot rule out a few showers on Saturday, but rain chances are low.
Other than that, we stay dry for the next several days with temperatures a bit above normal.
News Headlines
Police in Kennett are searching for people they believe are responsible for a shooting at a business on Thursday afternoon.
Expect delays during your evening commute in preparation for the Jonesboro Christmas Parade downtown tonight.
A Jonesboro church plagued with controversy is getting new leadership.
Arkansas lawmakers have started to work on a plan to address how farmers burn their fields nearly two months after a deadly highway crash.
A returning bookstore recently announced its opening date.
A woman from Pocahontas competed in a new Netflix game show.
